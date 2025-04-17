Luiz Felipe Injury: Training with team Wednesday

Felipe (thigh) was spotted doing intensive runs and training with the team on Wednesday, the club posted.

Felipe was expected to be back for Saturday's game against Monaco but was ultimately left in the crowd before kickoff as the match may have come too soon for him. He appears to have fully recovered from his thigh issue after being seen training with intensity during Wednesday's session. He is in a good position to be available for Saturday's clash against Montpellier. That said, he will likely return to a bench role before gradually building his match fitness and competing for a starting spot.