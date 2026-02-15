Luiz Felipe News: Makes bench Sunday
Felipe (undisclosed) was expected to miss several weeks due to injury but finally made the bench in Sunday's 3-0 win over Atletico.
Felipe has been battling injuries for multiple seasons and was initially expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks before surprisingly making the bench in Sunday's win over Atletico. The veteran center-back still needs additional time to fully sharpen his match fitness, but he is now officially back in the mix for Rayo Vallecano.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luiz Felipe See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season207 days ago
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsOctober 19, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Napoli v. Lazio PreviewJuly 31, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Juventus v. Lazio PreviewJuly 19, 2020
-
The Clean Sheets
The Clean Sheets: Previewing the World Cup SemifinalsJuly 7, 2014
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luiz Felipe See More