Luiz Felipe headshot

Luiz Felipe News: Makes bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Felipe (undisclosed) was expected to miss several weeks due to injury but finally made the bench in Sunday's 3-0 win over Atletico.

Felipe has been battling injuries for multiple seasons and was initially expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks before surprisingly making the bench in Sunday's win over Atletico. The veteran center-back still needs additional time to fully sharpen his match fitness, but he is now officially back in the mix for Rayo Vallecano.

Luiz Felipe
Rayo Vallecano
