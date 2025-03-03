Luiz Felipe News: Makes debut with Marseille
Felipe recorded one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win against Nantes.
Felipe needed time to make his debut with his new club as he was not fully fit. He played his first minutes Sunday against Nantes and recorded nine passes and one interception in 12 minutes. He should see more playing time as he builds match fitness since coach Roberto De Zerbi rates him highly. His next opportunity to feature will be Saturday against Lens.
