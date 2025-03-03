Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luiz Felipe headshot

Luiz Felipe News: Makes debut with Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Felipe recorded one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win against Nantes.

Felipe needed time to make his debut with his new club as he was not fully fit. He played his first minutes Sunday against Nantes and recorded nine passes and one interception in 12 minutes. He should see more playing time as he builds match fitness since coach Roberto De Zerbi rates him highly. His next opportunity to feature will be Saturday against Lens.

Luiz Felipe
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now