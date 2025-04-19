Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luiz Felipe headshot

Luiz Felipe News: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 11:24am

Felipe (thigh) is not on the bench for Saturday's game against Montpellier.

The defender recovered from a thigh injury, but the coaching staff has decided against including him on the bench. He played with the reserve team on Saturday, though, so it seems this was just a decision from a fitness perspective and not due to the injury that was affecting him. Felipe's next chance to feature will come against Brest on Sunday, April 27.

Luiz Felipe
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now