Luiz Felipe News: Won't play Saturday
Felipe (thigh) is not on the bench for Saturday's game against Montpellier.
The defender recovered from a thigh injury, but the coaching staff has decided against including him on the bench. He played with the reserve team on Saturday, though, so it seems this was just a decision from a fitness perspective and not due to the injury that was affecting him. Felipe's next chance to feature will come against Brest on Sunday, April 27.
