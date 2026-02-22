Luiz Junior News: Allows one

Luiz Junior made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Valencia.

Luiz Junior allowed just a goal while making two saves during the win against Valencia on Sunday. He's recorded just one clean sheet in the last 10 league appearances, conceding 14 goals with 22 saves with eight high claims in that span. The keeper will head to Barcelona for the next game on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the last five appearances.