Luiz Junior News: Big shift in crucial match

Luiz Junior had one of his better performances of the season against Betis on Sunday. In the 2-1 victory, the Brazilian international made four saves, all of which came from inside his own box, and two diving saves. Luiz Junior has started Villarreal's past two matches in La Liga, and there is a decent chance that trend will continue against Real Sociedad on Sunday.