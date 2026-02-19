Luiz Junior headshot

Luiz Junior News: Clean sheet against Levante

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Junior had four saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Levante.

Junior would have a great match in net Wednesday, with the keeper stopping all four shots to earn a clean sheet. This marks his first clean sheet in some time, with his last coming 10 matches ago. He will look to earn two straight clean sheets when facing Valencia on Sunday, up to eight in 21 appearances this season.

Luiz Junior
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now