Luiz Junior News: Clean sheet against Levante
Junior had four saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Levante.
Junior would have a great match in net Wednesday, with the keeper stopping all four shots to earn a clean sheet. This marks his first clean sheet in some time, with his last coming 10 matches ago. He will look to earn two straight clean sheets when facing Valencia on Sunday, up to eight in 21 appearances this season.
