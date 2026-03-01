Luiz Junior News: Concedes four in loss

Junior made four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Junior gave up four goals as Villarreal were torn apart by Lamine Yamal's hat trick and a late Robert Lewandowski tap-in. Yamal's second strike was a curling rocket into the far corner after a dazzling solo run that left the keeper with no real shot, a theme that carried through most of the night. Junior still managed four saves, but he had little opportunity to swing the momentum and will aim to bounce back with a stronger showing against Elche on Sunday.