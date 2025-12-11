Junior endured a punishing night, beaten three times from relatively few Copenhagen chances. He was exposed early when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from point blank range off Marco Lopez's cross, and soon after half time Elias Achouri's low shot from Yoram Zague's delivery squeezed underneath him to make it 2-1. In stoppage time, he was left helpless as a deflected shot fell perfectly for Andreas Cornelius, who finished calmly to give the win to the Danes. Officially credited with just one save, he spent more time picking the ball out of his net than showcasing the shot stopping that has otherwise defined his domestic season. Junior will look to bounce back quick from this bad outing against Levante on Sunday in league play.