Luiz Junior News: Concedes twice Sunday
Luiz Junior allowed two goals while making two saves during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.
Luiz Junior conceded a goal in each half, but held Sociedad after the 49th minute to allow Villarreal to come from behind for a point. The keeper has started four straight matches allowing four goals while combining for 11 saves and keeping a clean sheet over that stretch of games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now