Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luiz Junior headshot

Luiz Junior News: Concedes twice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Luiz Junior allowed two goals while making two saves during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

Luiz Junior conceded a goal in each half, but held Sociedad after the 49th minute to allow Villarreal to come from behind for a point. The keeper has started four straight matches allowing four goals while combining for 11 saves and keeping a clean sheet over that stretch of games.

Luiz Junior
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now