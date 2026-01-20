Junior faced one of his toughest tests of the season against a Real Betis attack that put him under consistent pressure. Across 16 league matches, he has kept seven clean sheets and conceded just 13 goals, marking a strong campaign in LaLiga. He has faced only 54 shots this season, among the lower totals for goalkeepers in the league, but still holds an impressive 76.4 percent save rate, ranking among the best in LaLiga. Villarreal may have struggled in this match, but they remain third in the table, and with their defensive structure and Junior's reliability in goal, he continues to stand out as one of the league's top goalkeepers. He will face another tough challenge next against Real Madrid.