Luiz Junior News: Concedes two in loss

Luiz Junior registered no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Getafe.

Junior endured a difficult match against an in-form Getafe side. He has now conceded 20 goals in 20 league appearances but still holds seven clean sheets, strong numbers overall for both him and the Villarreal defense. He has faced just 67 shots across those matches, a relatively low total that reflects the protection in front of him, as Villarreal currently sit third in the table. Junior will look to bounce back in the next fixture against Levante, who sit 19th, making it a favorable opportunity to return to form.