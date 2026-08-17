Luiz Junior News: Concedes two in opener

Luiz Junior had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Racing Santander.

Despite plenty of debate before kickoff over the goalkeeping situation, Junior started the opener ahead of new arrival Peter Gulacsi. He turned in a mixed performance, mixing good moments with shaky ones, though neither of the two goals conceded could be pinned on him. The competition for the starting spot looks likely to remain open for the rest of the season, with playing time possibly split between the two, as Villarreal's Champions League commitments alongside midweek league fixtures could open the door for the more experienced Gulacsi. The goalkeeper situation remains unpredictable, and Gulacsi could be handed the start at any time. Villarreal's next will come Sunday against Atletico Madrid.