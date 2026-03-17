Luiz Junior News: Doesn't record saves in draw

Luiz Junior recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

The Brazilian goalkeeper didn't make a single save in this game, and he couldn't do anything on the sequence that led to Rafa Marin's own goal late in the first half. Junior has made 25 starts this season, so his role as Villarreal's No. 1 is safe, but with eight clean sheets and 28 goals allowed, he looks like a matchup-based option rather than a full-time, week-to-week starter.