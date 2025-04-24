Luiz Junior News: Faces heavy fire

Luiz Junior recorded six saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus Celta Vigo.

The score line does not reflect Luiz Junior's performance against Celta Vigo on Wednesday. Despite conceding three goals, the Brazilian international made six saves, two diving saves, and two from inside his own box. He also made one punch and acted as a sweeper keeper once. Luiz Junior has been good for Villarreal this season, but has only managed to keep two clean sheets in 14 starts. He will look to improve that figure on Sunday against Espanyol.