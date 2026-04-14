Luiz Junior News: Five saves in 2-1 win
Luiz Junior had five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Athletic.
Luiz Junior made five saves as his side won 2-1 away to Athletic. The keeper has kept eight clean sheets this season, but has been unable to keep one in his last seven games. In these seven games, he has only conceded more than one goal once. This is the fourth time this year that he has made five or more saves.
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