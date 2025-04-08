Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luiz Junior headshot

Luiz Junior News: Secures clean sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Luiz Junior had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Athletic.

Junior made a second consecutive appearance in the starting lineup despite regular starter Diego Conde being available. Junior was able to notch his second clean sheet of the season while making two saves in the match. It is yet to be determined who will be the starter the rest of the season.

Luiz Junior
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now