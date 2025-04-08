Luiz Junior News: Secures clean sheet in draw
Luiz Junior had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Athletic.
Junior made a second consecutive appearance in the starting lineup despite regular starter Diego Conde being available. Junior was able to notch his second clean sheet of the season while making two saves in the match. It is yet to be determined who will be the starter the rest of the season.
