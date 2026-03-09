Luiz Junior News: Six saves in 2-1 home win

Luiz Junior recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Elche.

Luiz Junior made six saves as his side held onto their early lead to win 2-1 at home to Elche. The keeper has kept eight clean sheets in 24 games this season, although he hasn't managed a clean sheet in the Champions League this year. Six saves are the most he has managed in a game this season, and he hadn't made five saves or more while conceding less than two goals.