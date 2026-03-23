Luiz Junior News: Three saves in win
Luiz Junior recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 win against Real Sociedad.
Junior faced only four shots and stopped three of them to earn a comfortable win. The team in front of him gave him plenty of goals to work with and he did brilliantly well. Junior has a solid defense and midfield to backstop, giving him a good chance for wins and clean sheets in most matches.
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