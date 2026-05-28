Luka Duric News: Joins Paderborn

Duric signed with newly promoted Bundesliga side Paderborn after departing Hoffenheim, the club announced.

Duric spent his entire career at Hoffenheim after joining the club's academy at the age of four, becoming the first player born in Sinsheim to play in the Bundesliga when he made his top-flight debut against Bayern Munich in February 2026. The 22-year-old midfielder made 88 appearances for the U23 side, scoring 26 goals and providing 18 assists, before playing a key role in the team's promotion to the third division in 2024-25 with nine goals and 10 assists in 28 matches. Sporting director Frank Kramer praised his unique journey through the club's academy system while acknowledging the transfer, noting that Duric would always be considered a true product of Hoffenheim. His move to Paderborn represents the next step in a development that has been entirely shaped by one club, with the midfielder now looking to establish himself at Bundesliga level for the first time on a regular basis.