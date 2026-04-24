Luka Gavran headshot

Luka Gavran News: Allows three, scores decisive goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Gavran had two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Philadelphia Union.

Gavran conceded three goals for the second consecutive match and for the fourth time in nine appearances this season. Despite a difficult outing in goal, he produced a rare moment of impact at the other end, coming forward for a late set piece and scoring the equalizer. He is set to return to action on Saturday against Atlanta United.

Luka Gavran
Toronto FC
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