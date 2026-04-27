Luka Gavran News: Allows two against Atlanta
Gavran had no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Atlanta United.
Gavran struggled in net despite facing one of the worst teams on form right now, allowing two goals without a single save. This continues a rough streak for the keeper, as it is now seven straight games without a clean sheet for him. He will prepare to face San Jose, a tough match as they lead the Western Conference.
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