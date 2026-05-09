Luka Gavran News: Beaten four times in defeat

Gavran registered two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss against Inter Miami CF.

Gavran made two saves in Saturday's 4-2 MLS home loss to Inter Miami, coming up with a sharp reflex stop on a Lionel Messi strike in the second half and turning away a Rodrigo De Paul look in the first, but still got beaten four times as Miami's attack carved up Toronto's defensive shape all game long. He had little to no shot on De Paul's opening volley, Luis Suarez's composed finish, or the two goals that followed, with each one coming off high-level buildup rather than clear mistakes on his end. Gavran has now started 12 MLS matches this season, posting 28 saves with just one clean sheet, and he'll aim to bounce back with a stronger showing in Saturday's matchup against Charlotte.