Luka Gavran News: Gives up two goals
Gavran recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Colorado Rapids.
Gavran wasn't particularly great in this contest, only making two saves. However, he made one fewer mistake compared to his counterpart and that was enough to give Toronto three points. Next up for the goalkeeper is an FC Cincinnati side which was among the best scoring teams in the league last season but has struggled to match that pace this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now