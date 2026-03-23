Luka Gavran News: Makes three saves in win

Gavran made three saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Gavran couldn´t do much to stop Wessam Abou Ali's close-range header with just four minutes into the game and was saved by the post at the start of the second frame. On the other hand, the goalkeeper showed safety all the times he could really help and that allowed his side to go for the come-from-behind win. After a shaky season start, Gavran finally looks settled to his new role as a first choice between the posts, with 12 saves and just two goals allowed over his last three appearances.