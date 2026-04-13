Luka Gavran News: Three saves in draw

Gavran had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Gavran repelled three of four Cincinnati shots on goal Saturday and conceded once late into second half stoppage time as Toronto earned a share of the points in a 1-1 draw. Across his last five starting appearances, the long serving Toronto keeper has made 17 saves and four clearances while conceding five goals and recording one clean sheet. Gavran's next opportunity is likely to come Saturday when Toronto hosts Austin.