Luka Ilic headshot

Luka Ilic Injury: Back on grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Ilic (Achilles) was back on the training pitch Tuesday working with the rehabilitation coach in running shoes, marking a step forward in his recovery from the Achilles injury, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Ilic has been sidelined since picking up the Achilles issue after the Valencia match, and getting back outside is an encouraging sign even if a return to competitive action is still some way off. The attacking midfielder had just managed back-to-back starts for the first time since September before the injury struck, and Oviedo will be patient in his reintegration to avoid any setbacks with the Achilles. Ilyas Chaira has been covering in his absence and is expected to retain his spot in the starting lineup until Ilic is fully cleared to return.

Luka Ilic
Oviedo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Ilic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luka Ilic See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
271 days ago