Luka Ilic Injury: Back on grass

Ilic (Achilles) was back on the training pitch Tuesday working with the rehabilitation coach in running shoes, marking a step forward in his recovery from the Achilles injury, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Ilic has been sidelined since picking up the Achilles issue after the Valencia match, and getting back outside is an encouraging sign even if a return to competitive action is still some way off. The attacking midfielder had just managed back-to-back starts for the first time since September before the injury struck, and Oviedo will be patient in his reintegration to avoid any setbacks with the Achilles. Ilyas Chaira has been covering in his absence and is expected to retain his spot in the starting lineup until Ilic is fully cleared to return.