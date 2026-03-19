Luka Ilic Injury: Suffers Achilles injury

Ilic (Achilles) won't be an option for the time being due to an injury, according to the club.

Ilic picked up an Achilles injury after the last game against Valencia, missed the entire week of training and won't be an option for the time being. The attacking midfielder had just logged back-to-back starts for the first time since September, which may have led to this issue. Until he's back up to full speed, Ilyas Chaira is expected to regain his spot in the starting front line for Real Oviedo.