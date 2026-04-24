Luka Ilic Injury: Trains with team Friday

Ilic (Achilles) returned to team training Friday, though a place in Sunday's squad against Elche looks almost impossible given the limited time he has had to prepare, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Ilic has been sidelined since picking up the Achilles issue after the Valencia match, making his return to the training pitch a meaningful milestone in what has been a lengthy recovery process. The attacking midfielder had only just managed back-to-back starts for the first time since September before the injury struck, and Oviedo will continue to manage his reintegration carefully to avoid any setbacks with such a delicate injury. Ilyas Chaira is expected to retain his spot in the starting lineup for Sunday with Ilic not yet ready to return to competitive action.