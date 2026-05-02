Luka Ilic News: Option for Real Betis clash

Ilic (Achilles) is back available for Sunday's clash against Real Betis after completing a full week of training, according to coach Guillermo Almada. "Ilic and Fores completed the week of work. They are evolving well. They will be called up."

Ilic had been sidelined since picking up an Achilles injury after the Valencia match, making his return to the matchday squad a significant milestone after a lengthy recovery process. The attacking midfielder figures to ease back in from the bench rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup given the nature of a Achilles injury and the time he has been out, with Ilyas Chaira expected to retain his starting spot. Getting Ilic back in the fold at all is an encouraging development for Oviedo as they push through the final fixtures of the season.