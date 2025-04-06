Fantasy Soccer
Luka Jovic News: Levels Fiorentina tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Jovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and six chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Fiorentina.

Jovic was deployed early as the coach decided to pull Yunus Musah in the first half and go with a more offensive formation and bagged his second goal in a row, keeping his aplomb in front of the goalie after a defensive miscue. It's his third goal of the season as he has played very sparingly so far. He could get more minutes thanks to his recent showings and the fact that Tammy Abraham (quad) and Santiago Gimenez (ribs) are both dinged up.

