Luka Modric Injury: Available for Genoa game

Modric (face) "was able to go through practice Saturday and will be with us against Genoa," coach Massimiliano Allegri announced.

Modric will play with a special protection after missing two fixtures because of a cheekbone fracture. He might be eased into action since he hasn't trained a lot lately, but one of his potential replacements, Samuele Ricci, is iffy due to an ankle problem. Modric has recorded three chances created, 11 crosses (one accurate) and nine corners in his last five appearances (all starts).