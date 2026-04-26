Luka Modric Injury: Forced off late in Juventus tilt

Modric registered one shot (zero on goal) and one interception in 80 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Juventus before leaving after a blow to the head, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Modric had a pedestrian performance and left the pitch sporting a visible black eye after colliding with Manuel Locatelli in the air. He stayed on the bench and didn't leave immediately for tests, as usually happens when a head injury is suspected. He'll be evaluated in the next few days to determine his status for Sunday's away game versus Sassuolo. Ardon Jashari and Samuele Ricci would be options to replace him if he couldn't go.