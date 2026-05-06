Luka Modric headshot

Luka Modric Injury: Trying to come back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 12:30am

Modric (face) has been spotted at the training center eight days after surgery, even though he's been prescribed to rest for a couple of weeks, and will try to recover from one of the last two games, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Modric hasn't been cleared at this stage, but he could make some bench appearances to support his teammates. His availability down the stretch might hinge on whether Milan still have something to play for or if they clinch a top-four finish early.

Luka Modric
AC Milan
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