Luka Modric News: Assists in home win

Modric assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Modric created Vinicius Junior's goal in the 34th minute to double Real Madrid's lead with his seventh asssist in the campaign. He also led his side in chances created in his 16th start in 37 overall appearances. The midfielder helped on defense as well, making a season-high four tackles.