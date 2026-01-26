Modric returned to the starting XI Sunday after coming off the bench last week and made a crucial play. He assisted Kong De Winter's header in the 62nd minute off a corner to open up the scoring, his third assist of the season and his first since Oct. 24. He did not provide much else on the attack, and he added in solid work on the defensive end per usual. Although his production has not been at an elite level this season, the 39-year-old still has four goal contributions and seven clean sheets this season and has completed the full 90 minutes in 16 of his 20 starts.