Luka Modric News: Attempts seven crosses
Modric recorded three shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Lazio.
For the calendar year 2026, seven marks Modric's high in crosses, though he was much more inaccurate with them this time around compared to his previous three appearances. Still, he has logged one or two accurate crosses in each of his last four games, with five accurate attempts total.
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