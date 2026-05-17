Luka Modric News: Bench option against Genoa
Modric (face) will begin as a sub for Sunday's contest versus Genoa.
Modric will soldier through a cheekbone fracture but won't start in this one due to a lack of practice in recent days. Ardon Jashari is replacing him in the XI. Modric has created three chances and logged 10 crosses (one accurate) and six corners in his last four outings.
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