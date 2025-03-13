Luka Modric News: Five crosses Wednesday

Modric generated five crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout victory against Atlético Madrid.

Modric had a strong start to the match, highlighted by his five crosses and five corners. Per usual, he dictated Real Madrid's attack and helped create some good chances. He also intercepted three passes and won three duels on the defensive end. The 39-year-old was subbed off in the 65th minute for Lucas Vazquez.