Luka Modric News: Four crosses Monday
Modric recorded four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Napoli.
Modric recorded four crosses in Monday's loss, recording one accurate cross and one chance created in the process. He has now gone seven consecutive matches without a goal contribution, his second-longest streak of the campaign. He'll look to break out of this rut Saturday versus Udinese.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now