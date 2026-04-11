Luka Modric News: Passable display in Udinese clash

Modric created two scoring chances and had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Udinese.

Modric put up his usual numbers, leading his team in deliveries, despite a paltry collective showing and a rough loss in this one. He has recorded at least one cross, totaling 33 (six accurate), and one corner, amassing 24, in the last nine fixtures, scoring once and logging seven shots (two on target) and 12 chances created during that stretch.