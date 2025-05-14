Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Modric headshot

Luka Modric News: Plenty of service in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2025 at 6:33pm

Modric had 13 crosses and 11 corner kicks in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Mallorca Wednesday, getting an assist in the process.

The veteran midfielder helped spearhead Real Madrid's offense after the team went down 1-0 and assisted on the equalizing goal. Modric should continue having big numbers against Sevilla, even though the side has only conceded 49 goals in La Liga action.

Luka Modric
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now