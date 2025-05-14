Luka Modric News: Plenty of service in win
Modric had 13 crosses and 11 corner kicks in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Mallorca Wednesday, getting an assist in the process.
The veteran midfielder helped spearhead Real Madrid's offense after the team went down 1-0 and assisted on the equalizing goal. Modric should continue having big numbers against Sevilla, even though the side has only conceded 49 goals in La Liga action.
