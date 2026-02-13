Luka Modric News: Scores in Pisa fixture

Modric scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-1 win against Pisa.

Modric decided the match late, dinking it over the goalie with an exquisite touch in a rare foray into the box, bagging his second goal of the season. He might be spared in one of the next two games, given the busy schedule. He has registered at least one tackle and one interception in the last three bouts, amassing five (two won) and six, respectively. Additionally, he has registered one clearance in each of the last three contests, adding one assist, two key passes and five crosses (one accurate) over that span.