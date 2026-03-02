Luka Modric News: Sends in five crosses against Cremonese

Modric picked up a secondary assist and recorded three chances created, five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Cremonese.

Modric put his fingerprints all over the win and swung in a precise corner that was rerouted by Koni De Winter before Strahinja Pavlovic netted it. He has notched three or more deliveries in four games in a row, amassing 15 crosses (three accurate) and posting seven corners and seven key passes in that stretch. He's also contributing defensively, as he has logged at least one interceptions six contests on the trot, totaling 12 and registering 12 tackles (six won) over that span.