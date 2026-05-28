Luka Modric headshot

Luka Modric News: Set for key playmaking role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Modric will be the primary playmaker and set-piece taker for Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Modric remains relevant despite his age, as the star midfielder started in 32 of his 34 Serie A appearances with AC Milan while tallying two goals, three assists and 51 chances created. Modric should be the engine that will keep the Croatian team running, though he'll have decent support in the playmaking department from players such as Mateo Kovacic and Mario Pasalic. This is expected to be Modric's final World Cup in what has been a decorated international career. Modric should have fantasy value as a set-piece taker and creative presence in midfield for Croatia.

Luka Modric
AC Milan
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