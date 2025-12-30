Modric put in a solid offensive performance, delivering quality crosses and precise passes for his attackers. He played a key role in Christian Pulisic's goal by taking the corner that was deflected by Adrien Rabiot, and also contributed to Christopher Nkunku's goal by shooting a shot that was parried off the post. The midfielder remains an indispensable part of his team, handling a large share of set pieces and linking midfield to attack, tallying 44 corners, one goal, and two assists across 16 Serie A appearances this season.