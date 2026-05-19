Luka Modric News: Spared in Genoa fixture

Modric (face) wasn't utilized in Sunday's 2-1 win over Genoa.

Modric was available and was spotted warming up, but he wasn't ultimately deployed, as Milan were managing a lead for most of the contest. He might be fielded only if necessary also in the season finale against Cagliari on Sunday to avoid risky blows to the face. Ardon Jashari and Samuele Ricci split duties at the position again in relief.