Luka Modric News: Wins four tackles in Como bout

Modric had three crosses, two interceptions and six tackles (four won) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Como.

Modric was busier defensively than in the final third against a fairly challenging opponent, setting a new season high in tackles. He has tallied at least one in four games in a row, accumulating 11 (six won), scoring and assisting once and adding eight crosses (one accurate) and eight interceptions in that stretch.