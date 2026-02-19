Luka Modric News: Wins four tackles in Como bout
Modric had three crosses, two interceptions and six tackles (four won) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Como.
Modric was busier defensively than in the final third against a fairly challenging opponent, setting a new season high in tackles. He has tallied at least one in four games in a row, accumulating 11 (six won), scoring and assisting once and adding eight crosses (one accurate) and eight interceptions in that stretch.
