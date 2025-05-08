Fantasy Soccer
Luka Romero headshot

Luka Romero News: On bench in first quarterfinals leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Romero (head) is on the bench in Thursday's game against Leon.

Romero should see action as a substitute after recovering from the knock to the head he suffered in the regular-season finale. He has scored twice and assisted once from 25 shots and 12 chances created in 14 Clausura matches. Now that he's fit, he's a decent option to replace Andres Montano in attacking midfield.

Luka Romero
Cruz Azul
