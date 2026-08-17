Luka Romero News: Provides assist in loss

Romero assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Tijuana.

Romero took advantage of an opposing player's mistake to steal the ball and create a great opportunity for Nicolas Ibanez in first-half stoppage time, leading to the visitors' only goal of the match. The winger was deployed in more of a No. 10 spot in his return to the starting XI following three appearances off the bench in Leagues Cup. While the assist is a good sign for his fantasy value, he could remain in a constant rotation over the next few weeks. He has now scored once and assisted twice across 230 minutes of Liga MX action this campaign.